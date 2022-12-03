Your aged care rights in Australia and how to make a complaint

Highlights Aged care rights are protected in Australia for all forms of government funded services, including homecare and residential facilities.

Official complaints can be submitted to the relevant Commission for follow up and potential regulatory action

It is advisable to address your needs and preferences with your provider.

The Charter of Aged Care Rights covers 14 fundamental protections including safe and quality care, information, personal privacy, choice, and the right to complain free from reprisal.



The Charter helps you understand the obligations of your provider and the expectations about their services.



