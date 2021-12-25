Youth Activities over the Holiday Break with STARTTS NSW

STARTTS NSW provides free programs to all residents in NSW.





We speak with Lina Ishu, the Youth Program Team Leader at STARTTS in Carramar, who presents us with fun activities to keep young people occupied over the holiday break and without putting a financial hardship on families.





We also learn about the upcoming programs available for youth, such as free swimming lessons, free camping for young women, hiking programs and other weekly activities young people can attend through STARTTS and with their local city council.





Lina Ishu says it's important to keep young people occupied and active with healthy activities, such as cycling, hiking and social activities, to avoid them dwelling on hardship, becoming stressed and being involved in other unproductive and unhealthy habits that can be a detriment to themselves and their safety.





Learn about the free programs available for young people.



