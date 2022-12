ভারতে করোনার নতুন সাব-ভ্যারিয়েন্ট বিএফ.৭ পাওয়া গেছে, বাড়ছে সংক্রমণ

A passenger wearing a face mask arrives at the Chennai international airport in Chennai, India, 22 December 2022. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on 22 December 2022 asked the state governments to create awareness about wearing face masks in public places amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in China. The Tamil Nadu state government started screening of international passengers at the Chennai airport in the wake of the Omicron BF.7 variant of COVID-19 spread. Source: EPA / Idrees Mohammed/EPA/AAP