বাংলাদেশের সাম্প্রতিক খবর, ১৭ জুন, ২০২৩

Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, and Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the United Nations Ambassador Jurg Lauber (L-R front) sign an agreement before their bilateral meeting, watched by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Swiss President Alain Berset (L-R back) during a plenary session of the 111th International Labour Conference (ILO) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 14 June 2023. The International Labour Organization's 111th annual Conference takes place from 5 to 16 June 2023. Credit: MARTIAL TREZZINI/EPA/AAP