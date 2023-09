এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ২৮ জুন, ২০২৩

Muslims attend the Eid Al Adha prayer at Nad Al Hammar Eid musalla in the Gulf of emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 June 2023. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal in memory of a biblical story about prophet Abraham readiness to sacrifice his own son after a command from god in a dream. After an animal has been sacrificed the meat is usually split into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA/ALI HAIDER Source: AAP / ALI HAIDER/EPA