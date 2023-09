এসবিএস বাংলা শীর্ষ খবর: ৭ জুন, ২০২৩

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows an overview of the damage on the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Ukraine accused Russian forces Tuesday of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow controls, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area. It was not possible to verify the claims. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Source: AAP / AP