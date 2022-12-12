Pratite Svjetsko fudbalsko prvenstvo uz SBS

Poslušajte polufinale Svjetskog nogometnog prvenstva u srijedu i četvrtak uživo, besplatno i na jezicima na SBS radiju. Posjetite sbs.com.au/radio da saznate kako slušati

Football/ 2022 FIFA World Cup / Morocco vs Spain

Morocco's players celebrate after winning the World Cup, Knockout stage against Spain at Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan city, Qatar on Dec.6, 2022. Morocco earned a 3-0 penalty win over Spain after it finished 0-0 after extra time and Morocco has made history with a World Cup victory over Spain. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) Credit: Keita Iijima/AP

Utakmice u srijedu i četvrtak

Srijeda, 14. decembra 06:00 – Argentina v Croatia

SBS Football 1 – English

SBS Football 2 – Croatian

SBS Football 3 – Spanish

 

Četvrtak,15. decembra 06:00 – France v Morocco

SBS Football 1 – English

SBS Football 2 – French

SBS Football 3 – Arabic



SBS Football 1 = English (available via digital radio, SBS radio app and online at sbs.com.au/radio)



SBS Football 2 = LOTE (available via digital radio, SBS radio app and online at sbs.com.au/radio)



SBS Football 3 = LOTE (available only via SBS radio app and online at sbs.com.au/radio)



SBS Arabic24 = Arabic (available via digital radio, SBS radio app and online at sbs.com.au/radio)



 

Neka pobijedi najbolji tim! ⚽


Published 13 December 2022 at 10:49am
By Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS