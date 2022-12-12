Pratite Svjetsko fudbalsko prvenstvo uz SBS

Utakmice u srijedu i četvrtak
Srijeda, 14. decembra 06:00 – Argentina v Croatia
SBS Football 1 – English
SBS Football 2 – Croatian
SBS Football 3 – Spanish
Četvrtak,15. decembra 06:00 – France v Morocco
SBS Football 1 – English
SBS Football 2 – French
SBS Football 3 – Arabic
SBS Football 1 = English (available via digital radio, SBS radio app and online at sbs.com.au/radio)
SBS Football 2 = LOTE (available via digital radio, SBS radio app and online at sbs.com.au/radio)
SBS Football 3 = LOTE (available only via SBS radio app and online at sbs.com.au/radio)
SBS Arabic24 = Arabic (available via digital radio, SBS radio app and online at sbs.com.au/radio)
Neka pobijedi najbolji tim! ⚽