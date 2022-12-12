Pratite Svjetsko fudbalsko prvenstvo uz SBS

Utakmice u srijedu i četvrtak





Srijeda, 14. decembra 06:00 – Argentina v Croatia





SBS Football 1 – English





SBS Football 2 – Croatian





SBS Football 3 – Spanish











Četvrtak,15. decembra 06:00 – France v Morocco





SBS Football 1 – English





SBS Football 2 – French





SBS Football 3 – Arabic









SBS Football 1 = English (available via digital radio, SBS radio app and online at sbs.com.au/radio)









SBS Football 2 = LOTE (available via digital radio, SBS radio app and online at sbs.com.au/radio)









SBS Football 3 = LOTE ( available only via SBS radio app and online at sbs.com.au/radio)









SBS Arabic24 = Arabic (available via digital radio, SBS radio app and online at sbs.com.au/radio)













