2022. potresla je svijet - na mnogo načina

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region

DONETSK, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 20: A destroyed classroom is seen in a school in Avdiivka on December 20, 2022 in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. The town of Avdiivka has largely become a ghost town, as nearly all residents have evacuated, heavy fighting continues on the southern edge of the city and constant shelling by Russian forces has left no building untouched. A large swath of Donetsk region has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Russia has tried to expand its control here since the February 24 invasion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Published 25 December 2022 at 5:06pm
By Sam Dover, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Baš kad se svijet počeo oporavljati od teških posljedica pandemije COVID-19, pojavile su se brojne nove krize koje su zahvatile svijet. Ovu odlazeću 2022. godinu potresale su tragedije, oružani sukobi i masovni protesti. Samo je Svjetsko nogometno prvenstvo u Kataru donijelo malo svjetlosti i oduška.

Available in other languages
