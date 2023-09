Bosansko- australski skulptor Adis Fejzić

Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia - October 13, 2018: Cherry trees and azaleas in bloom in springtime at the House of Representatives Formal Gardens, also known as the Eastern Gardens, at Australia's Parliament House. Between the cherry trees is a sandstone sculpture by artist Adis Fejzic called 'B&Hierophany@terraavstralis.MMXIII.Addis'. The sculpture, presented to the Parliament House in 2013, is a gift from the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina to mark 20 years since the start of diplomatic relations between Australia and Bosnia. Credit: Simon McGill/Getty Images