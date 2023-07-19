Dan sjećanja na Srebrenicu u Australiji

SREBRENICA, BOSNIA AND HERCEGOVINA - JULY 10: A Bosnian Muslim woman cries between graves of her father, two grandfathers and other close relatives, all victims of Srebrenica genocide, July 10, 2020, at the cemetery in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Hercegovina. More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed after the Bosnian Serb Army attacked Srebrenica, a designated UN safe area, on 10-11 July 1995, despite the presence of UN peacekeepers. There have been high-level prosecutions of some principal architects of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including Ratko Mladic and Radovan Karadzic, yet there is still a backlog of cases pending before courts in the country.

Približavamo se 11. julu, Danu sjećanja na Srebrenicu u kojoj je 1995. počinjen medjunarodno presuđeni genocid, i koji je jedan od najtežih datuma u kolektivnom pamćenju Bosanaca i Hercegovaca. U želji da doprinesemo očuvanju kulture sjećanja, donosimo razgovor sa organizatorima komemorativnih skupova u Sidneju, Canberri, Perthu i Melburnu. Maida Vugdalić, Muhamed Merdžanić i Amela Ademi govore o događajima obilježavanja Dana Srebrenice, s porukom da se zločin ne zaboravi, i da se nikada i nikome ne ponovi.

Počasni konzulat BiH za NJW i ambasada BiH u Canberri u saradnji sa brojnim bosanskohercegovačkim zajednicama i pojedincima organizuje 3 događaja: Mirovnu šetnju, komemoraciju u bosanskoj ambasadi u Canberri i svečanu komemoraciju u Kulturnom centru u Sydneyu.
U Perthu će se komemoracija održati u Bosanskom kulturno-sportskom rekreativnom centru u 17:30 prigodnom izložbom fotografija i sjećanjem na događaje iz 1995. učesnika i članova porodica.
U Melbourneu 11. jula održaće se komemorativna sjednica u Bosanskom Islamskom centru Noble Park u 18 sati u organizaciji Udruženja preživjelih Srebreničana "Podrinje".
