Dan sjećanja na Srebrenicu u Australiji

SREBRENICA, BOSNIA AND HERCEGOVINA - JULY 10: A Bosnian Muslim woman cries between graves of her father, two grandfathers and other close relatives, all victims of Srebrenica genocide, July 10, 2020, at the cemetery in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Hercegovina. More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed after the Bosnian Serb Army attacked Srebrenica, a designated UN safe area, on 10-11 July 1995, despite the presence of UN peacekeepers. There have been high-level prosecutions of some principal architects of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including Ratko Mladic and Radovan Karadzic, yet there is still a backlog of cases pending before courts in the country. (Photo by Damir Sagolj/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images