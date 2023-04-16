Today is 30 years since the crime in Ahmići

Each of them, in their own way, fights to preserve the memory of the difficult history of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and thereby warns that the war will never happen again.





RTV Bir journalist Nedžad Abdić was a 12-year-old boy at the time, but he vividly remembers the horrors of the war in his native Vitez and Central Bosnia. He published the book "Memoari iza Bedem" and filmed the documentary film "Bedem", which focuses on the crimes against Bosniaks in 1993 in central Bosnia.



The book and the film are experiencing their own promotion these days in Bosnia and Herzegovina.





Senada Hadžić and Zulejha Šadinlija have a deep friendship since Ahmić. They have been fighting for truth and justice all these years, telling the truth about Ahmići.





Zulejha's then 29-year-old husband, Sabahudin Osmancevic, was killed that April 16, 1993.

