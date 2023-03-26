Dug put do ustavnog priznanja Prvih naroda

Već 122 godine osnivački dokument Australije ne priznaje Aboridžine i otočane moreuza Torres. Trnovit i dug put ka ustavnom priznanju prešao je generacije, parlamente i političke podjele.

