EU zauzima oštriji stav prema migracijama
FILE - A police border vehicle patrols along a border wall near the town of Feres, along the Evros River which forms the frontier between Greece and Turkey on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Greece prevented some 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers, Greece's minister in charge of the security told ambassadors from other European Union countries plus Switzerland and the United Kingdom Saturday, Jan. 21,2023, as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country's northeast. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File) Source: AP / Petros Giannakouris/AP
Evropska unija razmatra zauzimanje još oštrijeg stava prema migracijama, nakon što je broj neregularnih dolazaka porastao na 330 000 prošle godine. Izgleda pak, da će biti teško postići dogovor među 27 zemalja, s kontroverznim idejama o kontroli granica koje su pokrenule neke članice.
