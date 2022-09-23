Generalna Skupština UN: "Imamo randevu s klimatskom katastrofom"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters on September 21, 2022 in New York City. During his remark Biden condemned Russia for its invasion in Ukraine and discussed the United States investment in combatting climate change. After two years of holding the session virtually or in a hybrid format, 157 heads of state and representatives of government are expected to attend the General Assembly in person. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images