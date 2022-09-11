Ljudska cijena ovogodišnjeg Svjetskog prvenstva u fudbalu

Construction is underway on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 to complete Lusail's 80,000-seat venue for the opening game and final in a city that didn't exist when Qatar won the FIFA vote in 2010. Located in the centre of a new development to the north of Doha, with direct connections by road and a new metro line, Lusail Stadium is intended to be a catalyst for development growth of Lusail city.(AP Photo/Petr Josek) Source: AP / Peter Josek/AP