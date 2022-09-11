SBS na bosanskom jeziku

Ljudska cijena ovogodišnjeg Svjetskog prvenstva u fudbalu

SBS na bosanskom jeziku

Qatar World Cup Next

Construction is underway on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 to complete Lusail's 80,000-seat venue for the opening game and final in a city that didn't exist when Qatar won the FIFA vote in 2010. Located in the centre of a new development to the north of Doha, with direct connections by road and a new metro line, Lusail Stadium is intended to be a catalyst for development growth of Lusail city.(AP Photo/Petr Josek) Source: AP / Peter Josek/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 September 2022 at 6:17pm
By Tom Canetti, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS

Dok će igrači i gledaoci uživati u najsavremenijim objektima u Kataru, zagovornici ljudskih prava dovode u pitanje koja je ljudska cijena tih objekata.

Published 11 September 2022 at 6:17pm
By Tom Canetti, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
Human cost of World cup
Share

Latest podcast episodes

P Bosanski .jpg

Gala večera i noć aukcije za BH zmajice

Bench - Bosnian.jpg

Vijesti za 11. septembar 2022. godine

Amir fin.jpg

In memoriam: Amir Bukić

vijecnica sa.jpg

Sedmični izvještaj iz Bosne i Hercegovine, 11.9.22.