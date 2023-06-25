Tragedija broda sa izbjeglicama u Mediteranu

Survivors of a shipwreck sit inside a warehouse where are taking shelter at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150miles) southwest of Athens, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. A fishing boat crammed to the gunwales with migrants trying to reach Europe capsized and sank Wednesday June 14 off the coast of Greece, authorities said, leaving at least 79 dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of its kind this year. (Angelos Tzortzinis, Pool via AP) Credit: Angelos Tzortzinis/AP

Moguće je da se radi o najvećoj izbjegličkoj tragediji u vodama Mediterana u novije vrijeme. Porodice i prijatelji onih koji su bili na brodu s migranatima, a koji je potonuo u Sredozemnom moru sa otprilike 750 ljudi na njemu, čekaju vijesti jesu li preživjeli ili ne.

