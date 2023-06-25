Problematični odnosi između mladih i društvenih medija
File photo dated 03/01/18 of social media apps, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp, displayed on a mobile phone screen. Scientists are set to embark on one of the most comprehensive studies to date into how digital technologies impact the mental health of young people. As digitisation of information continues, and with the pandemic helping to accelerate the change, the always-on world of social media and rapid news cycles has adversely affected some. Issue date: Monday May 29, 2023.. See PA story SCOTLAND Digital. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire Credit: Yui Mok/PA/Alamy
Odnos mladih ljudi prema društvenim medijima veoma je složen. Iako bi se mnogi od njih željeli odviknuti od prisustva na mrežama, teško im je zbog straha od propuštanja: "fear of missing out". Mnogi su pod pritiskom da budu u toku s online trendovima, ciklusom vijesti od 24 sata, internetskim tračevima i politikom.
Share