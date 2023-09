Vrela, sušna i siromašna - je li to buduća Australija?

*This picture has been selected as one of the Best of the Year News images for 2019* An aerial view of a dried up dam at Cottonvale apple orchard, outside the drought ravaged town of Stanthorpe, 180km south west of Brisbane, Friday, October 4, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE