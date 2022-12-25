SBS na bosanskom jeziku

2022. rocked the world - in many ways

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region

DONETSK, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 20: A destroyed classroom is seen in a school in Avdiivka on December 20, 2022 in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. The town of Avdiivka has largely become a ghost town, as nearly all residents have evacuated, heavy fighting continues on the southern edge of the city and constant shelling by Russian forces has left no building untouched. A large swath of Donetsk region has been held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014. Russia has tried to expand its control here since the February 24 invasion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Credit: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Published 25 December 2022 at 5:09pm
By Sam Dover, Aisa Hadziahmetovic
Source: SBS
Just as nations all over the globe were beginning to recover from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of new crises emerged to envelop the world. 2022 saw the international community shaken by tragedies, armed conflicts, and mass protests while the silver lining came for many with football's biggest tournament.

