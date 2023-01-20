In Bulgaria, the saga continues with the attempts to form a government

БСП ще преговаря за съставяне на правителство с ГЕРБ-СДС, ДПС и "Български възход"

By all accounts, it seems that Bulgaria is going to another early election

In Bulgaria, the saga continues with the attempt to form a government. Why is everything so slow?

I don't know if anyone remembers, but the election was on October 2, 2022, almost 4 months ago. There would already be а cabinet in the snail kingdom. The delay is not accidental, but a conscious policy of President Rumen Radev.

During this time he ruled alone. Democratic Bulgaria MP Martin Dimitrov said: "We are moving towards an "official presidential republic". Well, I think that we are not even moving, but we are in the middle of this paradoxical political hybrid, in which the democratic system in Bulgaria is replaced by an autocratic one in a legal way.

Comment by Plamen Asenov
