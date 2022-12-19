SBS Bulgarian

Martin Stoyanov - what the areas with most corruption and what measures are taken to limit it

SBS Bulgarian

corruption 22.jfif

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2022 at 4:03pm, updated 19 December 2022 at 4:06pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Anti-corruption programs are constantly being improved

Published 19 December 2022 at 4:03pm, updated 19 December 2022 at 4:06pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
December 9 is the International Anti-Corruption Day. A conversation on the subject with Martin Stoyanov, a specialist in social reform and business development, from Canberra.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Габровски.jpg

What kind of cabinet will Prof. Gabrovski form?

баница.jpg

Something new about the old traditional Bulgarian cheese pie

silvia3.jpg

Dr. Silvia Lozeva - how ancient beliefs shaped the way of life (part 2)

photo.jpeg

Iliya Iliev - Bulgarian food is a picture like