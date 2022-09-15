A 72-years odyssey in Australia

Stoian Stoianoff at his 92nd birthday.
Published 15 September 2022 at 11:22am, updated 15 September 2022 at 11:27am
By DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS
Many things have changed in Australia for people, and for Stoian Stoianoff for the last 72 years of living in Sydney. He arrived on the ship "Nellie" in 1950 at the age of 20. Stoian gets involved in mapping the terrain for the construction of Snowy Hydro, the construction of the sewers in Sydney for the then Water Board, in the construction of houses for Social Housing, drived a tram and became a hero. For all this, listen to the story of Stoian Stoianoff from Sydney, who celebrated his 92nd anniversary on September 11.
