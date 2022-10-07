Actions for uniting the Bulgarian communities in Australia

Ambassador Svetlozar Panov - Temporary manager of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria. Source: Supplied Credit: HP
Published 7 October 2022 at 7:04pm
By DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS
In a large country-continent like Australia, the distances prove to be a huge obstacle for uniting the efforts of the Bulgarians living on the territory of Australia in order to have a common goal and a platform for actions. The acting Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria in Canberra, Svetlozar Panov, used the participation of representatives of the Bulgarian communities in Australia at the All-Bulgarian Folklore Festival in Melbourne as the beginning of the idea to unite the Bulgarians and their efforts to maintain the good name of Bulgaria in their new homeland, Australia. Conversation with Svetlozar Panov.
Published 7 October 2022 at 7:04pm
By DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS
Share