Listen to Grigor's school teacher Tanya Topalova and to the comments of Bulgarians from all over Australia and other parts of the world recorded during and after the Dimitrov-Djere match.









Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the No 27 seed, defeated Serb Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday night.