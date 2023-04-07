SBS Radio Bulgarian News – 7th April 2023

! World - Bulgarian.jpg

Weekly Bulgarian News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Weekly Bulgarian News – 7th April 2023

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Cvetnica.jpg

Father Velin from Melbourne: On the symbolism of Lazarus Day and Palm Sunday

!!!!Prof Marinova.jpg

Prof. Dora Marinova: How our community benefited from the Bulgarian program on SBS radio

zbori Aus.jpg

What was the vibe on Election Day, April 2, 2023, in Melbourne?

020423.JPG

Will GERB and the Democratic Coalition be able to form a coalition and a stable government?