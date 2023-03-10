SBS Radio Bulgarian News – 10th March 2023

SBS Radio Bulgarian News – 10th March 2023Play08:11Weekly Bulgarian NewsGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.5MB) Weekly Bulgarian News – 10th March 2023ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Radio has announced decommissioning of the Bulgarian program from May 1, 2023Is the atmosphere festive in Bulgaria on the occasion of the national holiday March 3?Father Velin is the new priest in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in MelbourneDessie Hristova - What are the post-covid changes in the conditions for some Australian visas?