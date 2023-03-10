SBS Radio Bulgarian News – 10th March 2023

Weekly Bulgarian News

SBS Radio has announced decommissioning of the Bulgarian program from May 1, 2023

Is the atmosphere festive in Bulgaria on the occasion of the national holiday March 3?

Father Velin is the new priest in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in Melbourne

Dessie Hristova - What are the post-covid changes in the conditions for some Australian visas?