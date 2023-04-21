SBS Radio Bulgarian News – 21st April 2023

SBS Radio Bulgarian News – 21st April 2023Play05:56Weekly Bulgarian NewsGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.44MB) Weekly Bulgarian News – 21st April 2023ShareLatest podcast episodesWorkshop on Easter bread with master-chef Eva Dubleva - a long-standing tradition in MelbourneIs the cooperation between the leading coalitions in Bulgaria possible?Ognyan Ganchev and Georgi Peev with medals from the World Transplant Games PerthGood Friday celebratory address by Father Velin from Melbourne