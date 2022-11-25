SBS Bulgarian

SBS Radio Bulgarian News – 25th November 2022

SBS Bulgarian

!45г Bg News Telesops.jpg

Weekly Bulgarian News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2022 at 6:07pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Weekly Bulgarian News – 25th November 2022

Published 25 November 2022 at 6:07pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Gimnaziq3.jpg

145 years since the graduation of the first high school Bulgarian students in the Ottoman Empire

!Plamen 251122.png

Why does resident Radev continue to delay awarding a government mandate?

Bg cosmos.jpg

Bulgarian students sweped the gold medals from international Olympiads

!45 г WORLD - BULGARIAN.jpg

SBS Radio Bulgarian News – 18th November 2022