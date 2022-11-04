SBS Bulgarian

Dimitar Bakalov and "The Jokes God plays on us"

!!BAKALOV.JPG

Théatro is the logical continuation of Dimitar Bakalov's dedication to the theater and somewhat his dream come true

Published 4 November 2022 at 1:00pm, updated 4 November 2022 at 6:45pm
Source: SBS
A show that makes us laugh, but also makes us reflect on important things in life

Dimitar Bakalov - actor, producer and director, opened the first private theater "Theatro" in Sofia - a place for theatrical experiences in Sofia, which is located at 12 "Verbitsa" street.

Dimitar Bakalov notes with a smile that since his first year at the theatre academy VITIZ (Higher Institute for Theatrical Arts), together with his colleagues, he dreams of having one day a space in which to create performances according to his taste and worldview.

Dimitar Bakalov was born and raised in Sofia. Following the family tradition, he enrolled to study engineering at VMEI (Higher Mechanical Engineering Institute) - Varna, where in the student theatre studio "Impulse" he met Stoyan Alexiev, now a director, and at that time an actor in the Varna Theatre. Incurably infected with the theatre bacillus, Dimitar left the engineering field after 4 years of study because he was accepted into VITIZ, majoring in acting, in the class of Prof. Grisha Ostrovski.

After graduation, he played in many different performances and in the mid-90s he founded his own production company working on variety of video and audio formats. Later Dimitar also graduated in film directing.

In his theatrical wanderings, Dimitar Bakalov will fly across the globe to end up here in Australia and in New Zealand, where he will present the comedy "The Jokes God plays on us".

The following cities will host "The Jokes God plays on us":

· November 18 – Auckland, New Zealand

· November 19 – Brisbane

· November 25 - Sydney

· November 26 – Adelaide

· November 27 - Melbourne
