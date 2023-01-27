Bulgaria’s election merry-go-round continues to spin

In today's complicated times, there is no good date for a fourth early parliamentary election in a row. This shows that Bulgaria is in a deep political and social crisis. And the lack of a regular cabinet only deepens it.





Some of the most important problems facing Bulgaria:



Domestically - overcoming the consequences of the pandemic, modernization of the army, reforms in the judicial system and the security system.



Regarding the EU – entry into Schengen and the Eurozone, the necessary legislative initiatives related to the Recovery Plan.



External problems are related to both Russian aggression in Ukraine and bilateral relations with Russia.



