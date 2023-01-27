Bulgaria’s election merry-go-round continues to spin

In today's complicated times, there is no good date for a fourth early parliamentary election in a row. This shows that Bulgaria is in a deep political and social crisis. And the lack of a regular cabinet only deepens it.
Some of the most important problems facing Bulgaria:
Domestically - overcoming the consequences of the pandemic, modernization of the army, reforms in the judicial system and the security system.
Regarding the EU – entry into Schengen and the Eurozone, the necessary legislative initiatives related to the Recovery Plan.
External problems are related to both Russian aggression in Ukraine and bilateral relations with Russia.
Comment by Plamen Asenov