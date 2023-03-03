Is the atmosphere festive in Bulgaria on the occasion of the national holiday March 3?Play07:47Heroic Peak ShipkaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.12MB) Debates about the date of March 3rdWeekly political highlights by Plamen AsenovShareLatest podcast episodesFather Velin is the new priest in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church in MelbourneDessie Hristova - What are the post-covid changes in the conditions for some Australian visas?Радио SBS новини на български език – 3-ти март 2023Come to celebrate March 3rd together in Melbourne