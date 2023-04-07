Will GERB and the Democratic Coalition be able to form a coalition and a stable government?

The results of the elections on April 2 confirmed the preliminary forecasts in many respects, but while most forecasts gave a slight lead for "We continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria", the opposite happened - GERB - SDS are ahead. The difference is less than two percent, but it is an important political sentiment.
As expected, voter turnout was low, just over 40 percent. The expectation for very close positions - about 25 percent, between the two first political forces, was realised.
The third political force is the Russophile formation "Vazrazhdane". It has just over 14 per cent and beat DPS by less than a percentage point. This is not unexpected on two counts. First, sociologists predicted that "Vazrazhdane" could raise its result from the previous elections by a percentage or two, and it happened. On the other hand, DPS did not mobilise its electorate as much as possible. For them, it is the same whether they will have 33 or 36 MPs in future Parliament, the important thing is that their presence is stable.