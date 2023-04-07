Will GERB and the Democratic Coalition be able to form a coalition and a stable government?

The results of the elections on April 2 confirmed the preliminary forecasts in many respects, but while most forecasts gave a slight lead for "We continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria", the opposite happened - GERB - SDS are ahead. The difference is less than two percent, but it is an important political sentiment.





As expected, voter turnout was low, just over 40 percent. The expectation for very close positions - about 25 percent, between the two first political forces, was realised.



