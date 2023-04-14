SBS Radio Bulgarian News – 14th April 2023

SBS Radio Bulgarian News – 14th April 2023Play06:29Weekly Bulgarian NewsGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.94MB) Weekly Bulgarian News – 14th April 2023ShareLatest podcast episodesGood Friday celebratory address by Father Velin from MelbourneInterview with Marwin Shaw ' Disciple Roasters' - What does 'good coffee' mean?Neven Ivanov: Welcome to OkHistory - Online history club for childrenFather Velin from Melbourne: On the symbolism of Lazarus Day and Palm Sunday