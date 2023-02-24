President Rumen Radev was in Warsaw for a meeting of Eastern European leaders with Joe Biden

Presidents of the "Bucharest Nine" countries and US President Joe Biden in Warsaw - February 22, 2023

Weekly Political Highlights 17-24.02.2023

• The meeting in Warsaw demonstrated the unity and determination of the West against Russian aggression.

• In Europe, Rumen Radev is not the only one muddying the waters of this unity. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Zoran Milanovic, the leftist president of Croatia, also believes that Ukraine will not win the war.

• French President Macron has shown a willingness to talk to Putin to seek peace through diplomacy.

• It became clear that there is practically no way for Bulgaria to enter the Eurozone from January 1, 2024.

Political analysis by Plamen Asenov.
