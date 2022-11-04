GERB is considering a program government

· The recommendation of the leader of the ethnic party DPS Mustafa Karadai that the president should lock the parties and not let them out until white smoke appears from the chimney is a colourful allusion to the election of the pope, but not particularly useful for the development of the situation.





· The main parties confirm their known positions, as GERB did not give up asking for support from the parties We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria for something like a program government for the implementation of specific policies, rather than a coalition format.





· The acceptance of Bulgaria in Schengen and the Eurozone are the most urgent issues that the deputies in the National Assembly must deal with.





