Why is President Radev holding up the mandate to form a government?

GERB and We Continue the Change agreed on working groups to seek consensus on priority policies

Published 11 November 2022 at 6:43pm
Weekly Political Highlights 05-11.11.2022

Published 11 November 2022 at 6:43pm
  • Surprising majorities of 173 and 162 votes, respectively, in voting for military aid to Ukraine and the purchase of 8 more F-16 aircraft from the United States.
  • As seen during the short term of the party “We Continue the Change”, there was practically no other way to change the status of the Attorney General, than to establish mechanisms of control over him, as well as to carry out other changes in the judicial system.
  • Is it possible this Parliament, although too unstable, to change the Constitution?
Political analysis by Plamen Asenov.

