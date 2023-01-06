What to expect from the political 2023 in Bulgaria - forecast by Plamen Asenov

- Croatia entered the EU 6 years after Bulgaria with similar problems to ours, but now since January 1st it is in Schengen and in the Eurozone. The benefits of this are huge. And we, with Romania, again stumbled on the threshold and were left with only hopes.



- Will Bulgaria have a new regular government in 2023 that will make the necessary efforts to turn the hope for Schengen and the Eurozone into reality?



- Will 'We Continue the Change' find support for its program and implementation of the second mandate?



- What is expected to be 2023 for the common Bulgarian?



