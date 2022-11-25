SBS Bulgarian

Why does resident Radev continue to delay awarding a government mandate?

Rumen Radev must hand over the first mandate to form a government to GERB (archive)

Published 25 November 2022 at 6:48pm
Source: SBS
If no one can form a coalition government in Bulgaria, early parliamentary elections are likely to be in April, and could even be May 2023.

- PP and DB are ready to form a minority government with the second mandate. With the firm support of only 77 MPs, against the required 121, this government would be extremely unstable.
- President Rumen Radev said that the first mandate to form a government will be handed over after the New Year.
- The Russian refinery "Lukoil", which so far has not paid a single cent of tax to the Bulgarian budget, declared that it is relocating to Bulgaria and will pay taxes in Bulgaria, which, allegedly, are around BGN 700 million per year. But Lukoil set a condition to export petroleum products from Russian oil.

Comment by Plamen Asenov
