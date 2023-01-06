SBS Bulgarian

We inspired strength and confidence for the victory of the Bulgarian team over Belgium at the United Cup

SBS Bulgarian

BG team.jpg

Bulgaria with a dramatic triumph over Belgium at the United Cup

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 January 2023 at 7:23pm, updated 6 January 2023 at 7:37pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Lyubomir Stoyanov - every day we were the loudest and most colourful group of fans.

Published 6 January 2023 at 7:23pm, updated 6 January 2023 at 7:37pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lyubomir Stoyanov tells about the support that the Bulgarians from Perth gave to the Bulgarian tennis team during the United Cup.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Scales of Justice.jpg

How to bequeath the pension funds, insurances and other financial assets?

CNG.jpg

What to expect from the political 2023 in Bulgaria - forecast by Plamen Asenov

! World - Bulgarian.jpg

SBS Radio Bulgarian News – 6th January 2023

Вал 2.jpg

Val Antoff - How do we prepare the right will?