Bulgarian Parliament did not approve Budget 2023

Очаква се дефицита в бюджет 2023 да бъде рекорден - 11,3 милиарда лева

Published 15 December 2022 at 9:10pm
The Finance Committee postponed by 24 hours the vote on the extension of the Budget2022 into the next year.

Bulgaria will welcome 2023 with the 2022 budget. In itself, this is not a big problem, it has happened before. But what happens if there is no regular cabinet within this parliament?

Comment by Plamen Asenov
