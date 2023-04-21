Is the cooperation between the leading coalitions in Bulgaria possible?

A fresh start in politics, after the new Parliament started like the old one - with scandals and misunderstandings, and seemed to confirm expectations that it would last only a few months and fail to form a government.

The ice on which the two leading political formations are walking is thin, but, at least for now, they are treading carefully without skidding on the surface. It is confirmed by the fact that, apart from a parliamentary speaker, they agreed on a legislative program of 30 main projects and on basic parameters of the budget, which is the most urgent task before the new Parliament.