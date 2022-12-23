How are Bulgarians copping with the hustle and bustle of Christmas?

· Goods this Christmas are at least twice as expensive as last year, with prices almost equal to the EU average and incomes lagging far behind.
· According to the latest Eurostat survey, the average annual full-time salary for an employee in EU countries is 33,500 euros and in Bulgaria is just over 10,000 euros.
· Bulgaria is probably heading for new elections because the intention of the PP and DB to form a minority government and rule by seeking floating parliamentary support is doomed because with a total of 77 votes this rule would be painful and will only postpone the next parliamentary elections as fara as September 2023 to be held together with the local elections.
Political analysis by Plamen Asenov.