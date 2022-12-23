How are Bulgarians copping with the hustle and bustle of Christmas?

· Goods this Christmas are at least twice as expensive as last year, with prices almost equal to the EU average and incomes lagging far behind.





· According to the latest Eurostat survey, the average annual full-time salary for an employee in EU countries is 33,500 euros and in Bulgaria is just over 10,000 euros.





· Bulgaria is probably heading for new elections because the intention of the PP and DB to form a minority government and rule by seeking floating parliamentary support is doomed because with a total of 77 votes this rule would be painful and will only postpone the next parliamentary elections as fara as September 2023 to be held together with the local elections.



