A Bulgarian mother from WA talks about the support she gets from the Australian government

Published 19 December 2022 at 2:57pm
December 3 - International Day of People with Disability

International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) is a United Nations observed day held on 3 December each year.
In Australia, celebrating IDPwD is a joint effort between government, schools, organisations, community groups, businesses and individuals.
The IDPwD program aligns with Australia’s Disability Strategy 2021-31 and aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability.

A Bulgarian mother from WA talks about the support she gets from the Australian government and the community.
