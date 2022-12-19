A Bulgarian mother from WA talks about the support she gets from the Australian government

International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) is a United Nations observed day held on 3 December each year.
In Australia, celebrating IDPwD is a joint effort between government, schools, organisations, community groups, businesses and individuals.
The IDPwD program aligns with Australia’s Disability Strategy 2021-31 and aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability.
