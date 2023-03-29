March 25 - Annunciation is on the same date every year

благовещение.jpg

Archangel Gabriel visited the Virgin Mary to inform her that she would conceive an immaculate child from the holly spirit of God

Annunciation is a feast that is defined as "half Easter": pre-Easter address of Father Velin

Annunciation was celebrated for the first time in the seventh century. Its popular name is Blagovets. According to popular belief, with the announcement of this good news of the salvation of mankind, good things begin to happen. The Annunciation is a feast that is designated as "half Easter."

A kind of natural awakening takes place on this day. According to popular belief, the cuckoo arrives to show that winter is leaving and the warmth of summer is getting closer. Reptiles come out of the places where they spent the winter period. The bear ends its long winter sleep.
