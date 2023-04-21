Workshop on Easter bread with master-chef Eva Dubleva - a long-standing tradition in Melbourne

On Holy Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the Bulgarian hall of the Church of St. St. Cyril and Methodius in Melbourne, for more than 10 years, a festive event has taken place. Women and men arrive with products for kneading kozunaks, with dishes for baking kozunaks and with the desire to welcome Easter with a beautiful and tasty kozunak.





Master-chef Eva Doubleva is the hostess of the event, she keeps an eye on who is doing what, is the dosing of the products correct, whether the dough kneading is long enough...





The kozunatsi workshop brings Bulgarians together, cheers them up, singing of Bulgarian songs can be heard, someone plays a hit from the Bulgarian charts on their phone.



