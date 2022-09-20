SBS Bulgarian

For a long-awaited meeting at the all-Bulgarian festival in Melbourne

Reni Bojilov.JPG

Credit: Diana Bogueva-Koprinkova

Published 21 September 2022 at 9:55am, updated 33 minutes ago at 10:33am
By DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS

After a three-year hiatus, the All-Bulgarian Folklore Festival in Melbourne will once again bring together the Bulgarian communities in Australia and New Zealand. With memories from the first festival and expectations from the second, we talk to one of the participants of the festival, folk singer Reni Bozhilov from Brisbane.

