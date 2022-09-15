SBS Bulgarian

How Australia plans to fill in skilled migrant shortages?

SBS Bulgarian

Dessie Hristova.JPG

Immigration lawyer Dessie Hristova Credit: Diana Bogueva-Koprinkova

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 September 2022 at 10:38am
By DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS

Australia needs more skilled migrants. Every state and territory is relaxing visa requirements to create new opportunities and attract skilled workers from overseas. About the new opportunities - a conversation with immigration lawyer Desi Hristova from Assent Migration Lawyers in Melbourne.

Published 15 September 2022 at 10:38am
By DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The oldest journalist on Earth.jpg

Do you know that the oldest working journalist turned 98 years?

Izabela Shopova.jpg

Following the condor's shadow (Part 2)

Izabela Shopova.jpg

Following the Condor's shadow (Part 1)

България отбелязва 142 години от освобождението от османско владичество /

About some puns in Bulgarian politics