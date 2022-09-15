How Australia plans to fill in skilled migrant shortages?

Immigration lawyer Dessie Hristova Credit: Diana Bogueva-Koprinkova
Published 15 September 2022 at 10:38am
By DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS
Australia needs more skilled migrants. Every state and territory is relaxing visa requirements to create new opportunities and attract skilled workers from overseas. About the new opportunities - a conversation with immigration lawyer Desi Hristova from Assent Migration Lawyers in Melbourne.
Published 15 September 2022 at 10:38am
By DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS
Share