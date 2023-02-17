Where in Australia can you mine rubies, sapphires and emeralds?

In Australia, sapphires were discovered by gold diggers: in 1851, along the Macquarie River in northern NSW and in 1875 in central Queensland. Many of the diggers of precious and semi-precious stones were from Russia, and many precious and semi-precious stones were bought by Russian nobles, but after the revolution of 1917 production declined. In 1968, land was set aside for those wishing to try their luck. In the 1980s, 70% of the world's sapphire production came from Australia.

