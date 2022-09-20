Let's remember 9/11

Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Source: AP / Richard Drew/AP/AAP Image
Published 21 September 2022 at 8:49am, updated an hour ago at 9:59am
By Filli Ladgman
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS
We all remember the 9/11 attacks, a series of hijackings and suicide attacks carried out in 2001 by 19 militants linked to the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda against targets in the United States. With the memory of the events report by Filli Ladgman.
Published 21 September 2022 at 8:49am, updated an hour ago at 9:59am
By Filli Ladgman
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS
Share