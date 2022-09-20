SBS Bulgarian

Let's remember 9/11

SBS Bulgarian

September 11

Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Source: AP / Richard Drew/AP/AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 September 2022 at 8:49am, updated an hour ago at 9:59am
By Filli Ladgman
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS

We all remember the 9/11 attacks, a series of hijackings and suicide attacks carried out in 2001 by 19 militants linked to the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda against targets in the United States. With the memory of the events report by Filli Ladgman.

Published 21 September 2022 at 8:49am, updated an hour ago at 9:59am
By Filli Ladgman
Presented by DIANA KOPRINKOVA
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Election Bulgaria.jpg

What to expect from a sluggish election campaign?

Reni Bojilov.JPG

For a long-awaited meeting at the all-Bulgarian festival in Melbourne

Stoian Stoianoff at his 92nd birthday.jpg

A 72-years odyssey in Australia

Dessie Hristova.JPG

How Australia plans to fill in skilled migrant shortages?