Dr. Maria Staykova: You can use a bat as a mosquito repellent

Did you know that the second most numerous group of mammals are bats?
Curious facts and stories from around the world, selected and presented by Dr. Maria Staykova
Mammals are everywhere in the world. The most numerous group of mammals are rodents - mice, rats, squirrels, porpoises, beavers, rabbits. After the group of rodents, the second largest group of mammals is the group of bats - with over 1,200 species. In fact, one fifth (1/5) of all mammals in the world were bats. They are everywhere except the poles. The variety is great: some are tiny - about 10 centimeters with outstretched "wings" (in quotes); others are a meter and a half with spread "wings" (in quotes). I say "wings in quotes" because those are their hands, their front limbs, and between the long fingers is a membrane of thin skin.